 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Salman Khan shares teaser of his special appearance in Riteish Deshmukh's Ved as his birthday wish

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Salman Khan took to Instagram to wish Riteish Deshmukh on his birthday as Salman shared the teaser of his special appearance in Riteish's upcoming Marathi film Ved as his birthday gift, as reported by IndiaToday.

Salman shared a teaser of the song Ved Lavlay from Ved in which both Salman and Riteish are seen dancing together. In the caption, he writes that this song is his birthday gift for Riteish.

Salman wrote, "Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteish Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy #vedlavlay #ved30dec @geneliad (sic)."

Ved is a Marathi film which marks Riteish's directorial debut and his wife Genelia D'Souza’s entry into Marathi cinema. Ved was announced in December 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will release in theatres on Eid 2023. He will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was supposed to release on Eid 2023 but it will not release on Diwali 2023.

