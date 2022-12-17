 
Saturday Dec 17 2022
Web Desk

Michelle Obama confesses she'd despised Barack Obama during early marital years: Here's why

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Michelle Obama recently dished on not being a “big fan” of her husband Barack Obama in their early years of marriage.

“People think I'm being catty when I'm saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband,” said the former First Lady in a TikTok interview.

She continued, “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little. Right?”

“You can be all great individually when you're just married. You got your life, he's got his, you come together, it's all, 'ooh, good to see you, bye. Take it easy,” quipped Michelle.

However, the author of Becoming explained, “But the minute we had kids, it's like, 'where you going?' and 'how far?’”

Michelle, who shares two daughters with Barack, noted, “Marriage isn't 50/50 ever. Ever.”

“There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60/40,” she remarked.

However, the author mentioned, “10 years...we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30. It's just how you look at it.”

Michelle believed that “feeling in a marriage are going to change over time” and as soon honeymoon period is over; people want to immediately give up.

“But now you're in the work. That's why I want to talk about the work of it, the work of any relationship, the work of friendship,” she concluded.

