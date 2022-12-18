 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Faizan Shaikh sets the stage on fire as he dances to 'Calm Down'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Faizan Shaikh dances with sister Rabya Kulsoom at a family event
Faizan Shaikh dances with sister Rabya Kulsoom at a family event

Actor Faizan Shaikh, who is widely known for his outstanding dancing skills, recently performed on song Calm Down with sister Rabya Kulsoom. 

The brother-sister duo together with other family friends did an electrifying dance performance on the latest hit songs Calm Down by Rema and Salena Gomez. The performance cheered up the audience present at the mehendi function.

See video:

Faizan and Rabya are known to have been sharing their dance videos along with their better halfves; Maham Aamir and Rehan Nizami more often.

Kulsoom also has a YouTube channel with one of her closest friends and actor Srha Asghar. The two dance to different Pakistani songs showing their perfect dancing skill and choreography talent.

Faizan and Kulsoom are children of prominent Pakistani veteran actress Parveen Akbar who is widely known for her performance in drama serial: Yeh Zindagi Hai, Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Deewangi and many more. 

