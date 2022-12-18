Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

 
Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up of the shoot of her upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan. Sara shared a picture of the wrap-up cake for the film on her Instagram stories, as reported by ETimes.

Sara shared the picture of a wrap-up cake for Ae Watan Mere Watan on her Instagram stories. The cake read, "It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m". Meanwhile, Sara wrote in the caption, "AE WATAN MERE WATAN".

The film Ae Watan Mere Watan is produced by Karan Johar and it stars Sara Ali Khan in the role of the freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

Ae Watan Mere Watan also marks Sara's third film of the year that she has wrapped up so far. Earlier this year, she wrapped Laxman Utekar's untitled next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Moreover, her new film Metro InDino with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor was also announced recently.

