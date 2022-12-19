 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne discharged from hospital after an unknown medical emergency

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Sharon Osbourne discharged from hospital after an unknown medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne is on the road to recovery after suffering from a health condition on set.

On December 16, Sharon Osborne suffered from an ailment on the set of a TV project she was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California after which she was admitted to a hospital.

According to Enews, Jack Osbourne issued a health update on his mother, Sharon Osbourne, on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home, Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack also clarified that his mother was not filming an episode of the Discovery+ series Ghost Adventures when she fell ill, but rather "a new episode of Night of Terror with me."

Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar had told Enews that on Dec. 16, about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency. Emergency workers then transported Sharon to the hospital. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the incident was "non-life threatening."

More From Entertainment:

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey
FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister
Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah
Gwyneth Paltrow gives an interesting answer to fan on her famous exes

Gwyneth Paltrow gives an interesting answer to fan on her famous exes
Prince Harry to leave 'petty' complaints, spill 'earth-shattering' William 'grievances'

Prince Harry to leave 'petty' complaints, spill 'earth-shattering' William 'grievances'
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate son Mason Disick's bar mitzvah
Netflix 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' Everything to know

Netflix 'On My Block' spin-off series 'Freeridge' Everything to know
Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories

Prince Harry told Palace will not give him 'oxygen' to run scandalous stories
American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen

American star Bethenny Frankel gives insight on Meghan Markle's interview with TV host Andy Cohen
Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral

Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral