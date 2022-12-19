Sharon Osbourne discharged from hospital after an unknown medical emergency

Sharon Osbourne is on the road to recovery after suffering from a health condition on set.



On December 16, Sharon Osborne suffered from an ailment on the set of a TV project she was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California after which she was admitted to a hospital.

According to Enews, Jack Osbourne issued a health update on his mother, Sharon Osbourne, on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home, Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack also clarified that his mother was not filming an episode of the Discovery+ series Ghost Adventures when she fell ill, but rather "a new episode of Night of Terror with me."

Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar had told Enews that on Dec. 16, about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency. Emergency workers then transported Sharon to the hospital. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the incident was "non-life threatening."