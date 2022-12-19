 
Showbiz
By
Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?

Deepika Padukone, who recently launched her skincare line by the name 82°E, has launched the third product from the line.

Deepika launched the third product in the presence of numerous influencers and YouTubers. While interacting with them, she opened up revealing Ranveer Singh’s favourite product from the skincare line and also revealed that he is a huge skincare junkie.

Youtuber Nitibha Kaul shared a video of a fun segment on her Instagram with the Piku actress. During the rapid fire game, she asked Deepika if she had tried any of the products from her brand on Ranveer to which she replied “no”.

Padukone went on to say: “I went through all of the testing. Though the day the products went live, I gifted him the product. He loves the moisturizer."

During the interview, she said that Ranveer is a huge skincare junkie. She also revealed that they do their skincare routine together all the time.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of her action-packed film Pathaan which is slated to release on January 25. Moreover, she will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in a cameo.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

