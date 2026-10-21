Celebs demand instant justice as barbaric killing of teenager sparks off nationwide outrage

Actors Yumna Zaidi (L), Faiza Khan (C) and Mishi Khan (R). — Instagram

Pakistani celebrities and public figures have expressed grief and outrage over the death of 15-year-old orphan Waseem Abbas, who was allegedly chased and run over by his employer in Multan, with calls for justice highlighting concerns over the protection of vulnerable children.

Actress and television host Mishi Khan was among those reacting to the tragedy, expressing anger over the alleged cruelty in an Instagram post.

"Allah ke qehr se darien sab zalim log," she wrote, urging those responsible for acts of cruelty to fear divine retribution.

Actress Yumna Zaidi also reportedly shared a reaction on her Instagram Stories, while actor Faizan Sheikh commented on the country's law-and-order situation, according to entertainment publication Niche.

The killing also drew strong reactions from political leaders and child protection officials, with questions being raised over the safety of children sent by orphanages to learn skills.

Actor Faiza Khan also expressed grief over Waseem Abbas's death, calling for justice for the 15-year-old and urging that those responsible be held accountable, according to a post shared by Lollywood World on Instagram.

According to entertainment publication Niche, actor Faizan Sheikh commented on the lack of law and order in the country following the tragic incident.

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique condemned the killing and questioned why Waseem was not given immediate medical help after being hit by the car. He also called for an audit of orphanages sending children to workplaces to learn trades.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari expressed grief over the tragic death of 15-year-old orphan Waseem Abbas, saying the incident had shaken every sensitive heart.

She said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring the case and would ensure justice.

Bukhari said Waseem had been living at Dar-ul-Khuda orphanage for six years and was handed over to contractor Tauqeer about a week before the incident to learn electrical work.

She said Tauqeer and his accomplice Amjad chased Waseem for about a kilometre before running him over. Police have registered an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, while Amjad is being sought in Faisalabad, she added.

Waseem belonged to Muzaffargarh and had been living at Dar-ul-Khuda orphanage in Multan for six years after losing his father in childhood. He was handed over to contractor Tauqeer about a week before the incident to learn electrical work.

After being mistreated at the workplace, Waseem fled, but Tauqeer and his accomplice Amjad chased him in a car for about a kilometre before running him over.

Tauqeer has been arrested and an FIR registered under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Police are conducting raids in Faisalabad to arrest Amjad, according to Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari.

Police are also investigating the circumstances in which the orphanage sent Waseem to work with the contractor. The incident has raised questions about safeguards for children living in orphanages, particularly those sent to workplaces to learn trades.