Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani welcome baby boy Azmar

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani pose in an undated picture. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, the couple introduced their “littlest most precious treasure”, Azmar, which means “lion”, the parents wrote on social media.

“The king of our jungle, our pride,” they added.

The video posted with the announcement shows Gilani reciting the Azaan into his newborn son’s ears as he welcomes him into the world.

The couple had kept the pregnancy secret, while fans pointed out the baby bump during the drama and claimed that Marwa was pregnant.

Mawra and Ameer, who have co-starred in several projects, got married in February 2025 after years of speculation about their relationship.

Having shared the screen in the dramas Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their on-screen chemistry has long fuelled speculation that they were more than friends.