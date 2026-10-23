 
Geo News

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani welcome baby boy Azmar

Couple posts video with announcement shows Gilani reciting the Azaan into his newborn son’s ears

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 23, 2026

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani pose in an undated picture. — Instagram/@mawrellous
Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani pose in an undated picture. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Actors Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Syed Azmar Hussain Kamal Gilani.

Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, the couple introduced their “littlest most precious treasure”, Azmar, which means “lion”, the parents wrote on social media.

“The king of our jungle, our pride,” they added.

The video posted with the announcement shows Gilani reciting the Azaan into his newborn son’s ears as he welcomes him into the world.

The couple had kept the pregnancy secret, while fans pointed out the baby bump during the drama and claimed that Marwa was pregnant.

Mawra and Ameer, who have co-starred in several projects, got married in February 2025 after years of speculation about their relationship.

Having shared the screen in the dramas Neem (2023) and Sabaat (2020), their on-screen chemistry has long fuelled speculation that they were more than friends.

Make us preferred on Google
Celebs demand instant justice as teenager's barbaric killing sparks nationwide outrage
Celebs demand instant justice as teenager's barbaric killing sparks nationwide outrage
Indian actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at car in Mumbai video
Indian actor Tiger Shroff escapes unhurt after shots fired at car in Mumbai
Saif Ali Khan marks 14th wedding anniversary with playful tribute to Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan marks 14th wedding anniversary with playful tribute to Kareena Kapoor
Actor Imran Khan asked to 'leave India' after taking part in anti-govt protest
Actor Imran Khan asked to 'leave India' after taking part in anti-govt protest
Rahat, son pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 78th birth anniversary in Dallas
Rahat, son pay tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on 78th birth anniversary in Dallas
Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda ‘gift to the cosmos' on special occasion
Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda ‘gift to the cosmos' on special occasion
Meera deported from Canada after immigration questioning
Meera deported from Canada after immigration questioning
Shah Rukh Khan pays touchig tribute to legend Nana Patekar
Shah Rukh Khan pays touchig tribute to legend Nana Patekar