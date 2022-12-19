In contact with Shehbaz, Zardari but not PDM: Chaudhry Shujaat

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. —Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Monday confirmed that he is in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari but not with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

A day earlier, the PML-Q stalwart has been tasked with averting the Punjab Assembly from dissolution at the hands of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), well-placed sources revealed.

The development came after PM Shehbaz’s meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat followed by Zardari’s huddles with both leaders.

Confirming his meetings with both leaders, Shujaat said that the meetings remained positive.

“Political contacts and meetings will continue during the next three to four days,” the PML-Q leader said, adding that they would jointly devise their strategy to counter the PTI’s plan.

‘Two options under consideration’

Unfolding the ruling alliance’s strategy to prevent the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved, the PML-Q stalwart said that the PPP and the PML-N are mulling two options — no trust motion and asking CM Parvez Elahi to take the vote of confidence.

“The parties might have more options but they share the two options with me,” he added.

“Those who do not have sufficient numbers to make a no-confidence motion successful, should try to complete numbers,” he suggested the politician.

The Punjab chief minister can stay in his post if he “makes” a decision, the PML-Q stalwart added.

Commenting on the prevailing tense political environment in the country, the senior leader said, “Some people are bent upon dissolving the assemblies and the others blocking the move.”

“I do not see general elections in the country in near future,” he added.

Chaudhry Shujaat further said that Imran Khan is a wise man, adding that he does not need advice.