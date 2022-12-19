 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck sings Christmas karaoke with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck sang Christmas karaoke with his wife Jennifer Lopez at the star-studded Christmas party they threw at their house, as reported by Mid-Day.

The couple hosted a party at their home in Hollywood on December 17 with Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

At the party, Ben and Jennifer took the mix during the karaoke session and performed a rendition of John Legend‘s “By Christmas Eve” with the vocal coach Steve Mackey at the piano to help them.

Ben and Jennifer were engaged initially in the mid-2000s but they fell apart then. Years later, the couple reunited in May 2021 after Jennifer split with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Ben proposed to Lopez a year later and the couple had a low-key wedding first in July in Las Vegas with them exchanging vows again in a more traditional manner in August at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ben Affleck was last seen in The Last Duel in 2021 which was directed by Ridley Scott.

More From Showbiz:

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’

Chris Harrison Says He Thinks About ‘Bachelor’ Controversy ‘Every Day’
'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20

'Avatar: The Way of Water' OST sung by The Weeknd to release on December 20
'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend

'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend
Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'

Vicky Kaushal says 'I’ve not seen anyone like Katrina Kaif'
Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'

Arjun Kapoor talks about upcoming film 'Kuttey'
Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill sets the ramp on fire at a Fashion Show: Take a look
Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor wrap up shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'
Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as wife Deepika Padukone reveals FIFA trophy
Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'a skincare junkie': See why?
Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Lionel Messi for his performance at FIFA final 2022
Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony

Nora Fatehi performs on 'Light the Sky' in FIFA World Cup final 2022 closing ceremony
Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan

Sajal Aly and Sana Shahnawaz click a selfie with Kartik Aaryan