 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber slams H&M for launching merch without his permission

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Justin Bieber slams H&M for launching merch without his permission
Justin Bieber slams H&M for launching merch without his permission

Justin Bieber has slammed the clothing company H&M for selling merch created by using his images and song lyrics.

The 28-year-old singer claimed that the items were released without his approval and voiced his concerns over the matter.

"I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M," Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday adding that it was done "all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU."

"The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT DONT BUY IT," he emphasized in a second Instagram Story.

Bieber was referring to items that appeared online on H&M’s website including a tote bag, a sweatshirt, a sweatshirt dress and more.

On a user's Instagram account that also shared images of some of the products, Bieber left the comment "When everyone finds out I didn’t approve any of this merch smh."

Billboard reached out to H&M for comment on Bieber’s allegation. "As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures," a representative for H&M said in a statement via email Monday night.

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi pay whopping $70M for Oceanfront estate

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi pay whopping $70M for Oceanfront estate
Prince Harry’s claims about late Queen’s ‘silence’ over Megxit RUBBISHED

Prince Harry’s claims about late Queen’s ‘silence’ over Megxit RUBBISHED
King Charles rips royal rota for Christmas speech amid Harry's press row

King Charles rips royal rota for Christmas speech amid Harry's press row
Jennifer Lopez’s twins ‘get along effortlessly’ with Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez’s twins ‘get along effortlessly’ with Ben Affleck kids

O.J. Simpson reacts to rumours he’s real dad of Khloe Kardashian

O.J. Simpson reacts to rumours he’s real dad of Khloe Kardashian
Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard lawsuit settlement amount to charity

Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard lawsuit settlement amount to charity

Sean Paul responds to a fan theory about NOT singing his name in songs

Sean Paul responds to a fan theory about NOT singing his name in songs
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘happiness’ makes them ‘dull’, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘happiness’ makes them ‘dull’, says expert
‘The Specials’ singer Terry Hall dies aged 63

‘The Specials’ singer Terry Hall dies aged 63
Ines De Ramon 'overwhelmed' with media attention after Brad Pitt romance

Ines De Ramon 'overwhelmed' with media attention after Brad Pitt romance
Terry Hall life 'turned hell' amid kidnapping incident

Terry Hall life 'turned hell' amid kidnapping incident
Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’

Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’