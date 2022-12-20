Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home

Robert De Niro said he was 'ok' during an attempted burglary by a woman who was also wanted in a string of burglary cases.

According to Rolling Stones, on Monday, the authorities arrested a 30-year-old woman who tried to steal items from the Oscar winner's New York City home. the attempted robbery occurred in the early morning of Dec. 19, as per the New York City Police Department.



The suspect, Shanice Aviles, was spotted entering a townhouse on East 65th Street through a basement door, which showed “signs of forced entry.”

As per ABC 7 News, police followed Aviles into the townhouse and reportedly found her “attempting to remove property.” The cops allegedly caught Aviles filling her bags with gifts under De Niro’s Christmas tree.

It is pertinent to mention that Aviles was wanted by the authorities, as she was also guilty of several other burglaries.