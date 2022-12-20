 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Robert De Niro reacts to attempted Christmas heist at home

Robert De Niro said he was 'ok' during an attempted burglary by a woman who was also wanted in a string of burglary cases.

According to Rolling Stones, on Monday, the authorities arrested a 30-year-old woman who tried to steal items from the Oscar winner's New York City home. the attempted robbery occurred in the early morning of Dec. 19, as per the New York City Police Department. 

The suspect, Shanice Aviles, was spotted entering a townhouse on East 65th Street through a basement door, which showed “signs of forced entry.”

As per ABC 7 News, police followed Aviles into the townhouse and reportedly found her “attempting to remove property.” The cops allegedly caught Aviles filling her bags with gifts under De Niro’s Christmas tree.

It is pertinent to mention that Aviles was wanted by the authorities, as she was also guilty of several other burglaries.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie confronted kids’ nanny for flirting with Brad Pitt
Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Harry Styles receives flak over latest Gucci campaign featuring toddler bed

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year

Jon Hamm will reportedly pop the question to Anna Osceola before new year
Kerry Katona is unsure about her relationship with fiancé Ryan Mahoney

Kerry Katona is unsure about her relationship with fiancé Ryan Mahoney
Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'
Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers

Kate Moss, Heidi Klum's daughters open up on their supermodel mothers
Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’
Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’
Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max
Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims

Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims