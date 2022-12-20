Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza poses with a big smile at the award ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Tuesday brightened up her Instagram feed by sharing photos of attending an award ceremony in Dubai.

Keeping her fans updated about the everyday escapades of her life, the 36-year-old sportsperson gives a peek into her glamorous life.



The celebrity athlete wore a teal charmeuse dress with chunky gold drop earrings and looked vibrant at the event where she could be seen standing next to a crystal trophy.

In her caption on Instagram, Sania wrote: "Such a nice time at the UAE India awards 2022."

A few days earlier, the star tennis player was spotted enjoying the semi-finals game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar's Doha city.

Sania, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted a thread of photos on Instagram, enjoying the high-octane semi-final of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and Croatia.

"What an amazing atmosphere and experience. short and very sweet trip to Doha for the FIFA world cup," she captioned her post.