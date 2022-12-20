 
sports
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sania Mirza shines bright in teal outfit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza poses with a big smile at the award ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza poses with a big smile at the award ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Tuesday brightened up her Instagram feed by sharing photos of attending an award ceremony in Dubai.

Keeping her fans updated about the everyday escapades of her life, the 36-year-old sportsperson gives a peek into her glamorous life.

The celebrity athlete wore a teal charmeuse dress with chunky gold drop earrings and looked vibrant at the event where she could be seen standing next to a crystal trophy.

In her caption on Instagram, Sania wrote: "Such a nice time at the UAE India awards 2022."

A few days earlier, the star tennis player was spotted enjoying the semi-finals game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar's Doha city.

Sania, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, posted a thread of photos on Instagram, enjoying the high-octane semi-final of the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and Croatia.

"What an amazing atmosphere and experience. short and very sweet trip to Doha for the FIFA world cup," she captioned her post.

More From Sports:

Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash

Feel like 'crying' in a corner: Saqlain Mushtaq after England whitewash
English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash

English coach Brendon McCullum lauds Pakistan's performance despite whitewash
Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan

Ben Stokes proud of winning 'special' Test series against Pakistan
Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome

Argentina's World Cup winners reach home to hero's welcome
England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep

England humiliate Pakistan on home soil, complete clean sweep
'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed

'To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true,' says England's Rehan Ahmed
Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to ‘tie the knot on Feb 3’

Wedding bells: Shaheen Shah Afridi to ‘tie the knot on Feb 3’
'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test

'Honour to play for Pakistan': Azhar Ali grateful after career's last Test
'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'

'Cricket will bring English fans in Pakistan'
Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Babar Azam becomes sixth Pakistani to amass 1,000 Test runs in calendar year

Pak vs Eng: Ahmed's record haul sets England on course for clean sweep in Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Ahmed's record haul sets England on course for clean sweep in Pakistan
New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan, India series

New Zealand announce ODI squad for Pakistan, India series