Friday Dec 02 2022
Sania Mirza stuns fans in laid-back look

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. — Instagram
Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is not just only famous for her sports skills, but also for her gorgeous selfies and hilarious videos, stunned her fans after she shared her photos with a laid-back look on her Instagram account.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, Mirza posted her pictures dressed up in a blue button-down shirt.

“The time to shine is now,” she captioned the picture.

The Indian tennis star shared her new photos on the internet amid divorce rumours.

According to a Gulf News report, the couple — who had been together for the last 12 years and share a four-year-old son — have parted ways and are co-parenting their kid. The couple, however, did not confirm or reject the report.

The rumours were fueled further when Shoaib Malik expresses love for Mirza on her birthday but she did not respond to it.

While fans and followers eagerly wait for the couple to clear the air, a video in which Sania and Shoaib can be seen together has surfaced. The two will soon be seen hosting a television show together for a Pakistani streaming platform, and the video is from the show's set.

Some of the fans were relieved to see Malik and Mirza together, wishing for everything to be fine between the couple, while some responded critically, saying the rumours were a publicity stunt to promote their show.

