When will The Mirza Malik Show be released?

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza pose for the poster of their show. — UrduFlix

The Mirza Malik show — co-hosted by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik — is set to broadcast this month.



The couple will be hosting the show together for a Pakistani streaming platform amid the divorce rumours that surround their relationship.

The streaming platform UrduFlix, which is a localised version of Netflix, has shared a post on its Instagram account announcing the release month.

Even though the exact date of the show was not announced, the show will be broadcasted in December.

"Never get bored with our content that you'll love. Hosted By @mirzasaniar and @realshoaibmalik coming to this #december," read the post.

The power couple has been surrounded by divorce rumours. The two are rumoured to have separated or divorced after 11 years of a successful marriage, which has also disappointed their fans.

With social media rife with rumours, the couple has kept their fans and followers guessing about the matter — a hot issue for over a month — as they haven't cleared the air.

However, the 36-year-old tennis ace has noticeably stopped posting about her husband or responding to his posts.

On her 36th birthday last month, the former Pakistan national squad skipper posted a wish for her with an adorable throwback picture of them enjoying a blissful moment in each other's proximity.

The birthday wish from Shoaib was a sigh of relief for the fans, who have been praying that the rumours are false.

However, Sania never liked or commented on the post, giving rise to the divorce rumours.

According to sources, both stars have already parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues. However, a source close to Malik claims that the rumours of their divorce are false. The differences are part and parcel of every relationship, the source said.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza-Malik in 2018.