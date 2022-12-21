Messi's World Cup post breaks Instagram

FIFA World Cup winning team Argentina's captain Lionel Messi poses with the coveted trophy in his Instagram post. — Instagram/leomessi

After winning one of the most-awaited sporting events of the year, star footballer and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has broken the internet with his Instagram post posing with the FIFA World Cup 2022's coveted golden trophy.

The number of likes, shares, and comments on Messi's post skyrocketed so much, it even made Meta's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg comment.

As one of the most talked-about stories in the world for the last few days, Argentina's third World Cup win has been received well not for fans of the game in the country but by football buffs across the globe.

Zuckerberg, taking to his Facebook account, shared that the winning captain's post has become the most liked on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"Leo Messi's World Cup post is now the most liked in Instagram history. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final," Meta CEO wrote.

Messi, in his most-liked post, thanked everyone for their support in Spanish.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it......" he wrote

"We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do," the post further read.

On December 18, Argentina won the World Cup after beating defending champions France 4-2 on penalties, following a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.