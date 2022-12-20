Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife on their wedding anniversary

 
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish her brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas on their wedding anniversary. The Baywatch actor called the couple 'lovelies' on Instagram, as reported by Mid-Day.

Priyanka shared a throwback picture of her brother-in-law and his wife on her Instagram stories which feature the Jonas Brothers member with his wife on their wedding day.

Priyanka captioned the photo, "Happy Anniversary to my lovelies!! @kevinjonas @daniellejonas"

Kevin was seen dressed in a black tuxedo and his wife Danielle was dressed in a white wedding gown in the photo. The couple got married in 2009 at a French-style chateau in suburban New York. Kevin and Danielle are parents to two daughters, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Citadel will mark her OTT debut while her next Bollywood project will be the Farhaan Akhter film Jee Le Zaraa.

