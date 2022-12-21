 
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'pornographic' comments are 'stomach churning': 'Abhorrent'

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Meghan Markle may be narcissistic, but she does not deserve 'stomach-churning' comments from the media, says Ryan-Mark Parsons.

Writing for Daily Star, the journalist expressed that despite his dislike for the Sussexes, he would never stoop on the level of Jeremy Clark, who recently shared his desire to see Meghan 'naked.'

"I agonisingly watched the entire Harry and Meghan docu-series on Netflix, along with millions around the world.

"Six hours of my life I'll never get back and it wasn't worth it (predictably).

"It will come as no surprise to readers that I detest both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He added: "The perpetual bashing of the Royal Family, even when Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital, is disgusting.

"Self-aggrandising, saccharine, and narcissistic: words that encapsulate the couple in every essence of their existence."

Despite all this, Mr Mark Parsons noted: "However, there's always a line when it comes to calling out anyone, regardless of royal status and fame.

"Jeremy Clarkson's comments about Meghan Markle, likening her to serial killer Rose West and writing he's 'dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her' is abhorrent.

"Yet, I would never 'dream' of seeing Meghan or any woman walk 'naked' through the streets whilst having sh*t hurled at her," he noted.

It's a stomach-churning, pornographic visual that anyone with a right mind wouldn't wish any living person to experience.

