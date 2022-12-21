 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Suhana Khan will be soon making her acting debut with the Netflix film The Archies
Suhana Khan has received a special journal on acting from her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan.

Suhana shared the glimpse of her special gift on her social media by dropping a few pictures of the journal. The first page of the journal read: “This journal belongs to: Suhana Khan by papa.”

The second page had “On acting” written on it which hints that SRK had written some tips on acting for her daughter in the journal which she may follow in the future.

As soon as she posted the pictures of her inspirational gift, proud father Shah Rukh could not resist commenting. Therefore, he wrote a sweet message in the comment section. “Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one, wrote My Name is Khan actor.”

Khan's daughter is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. The shooting of the film has been wrapped up as announced by the director herself.

As per IndiaToday, The Archies is a musical drama set in the era of 1960s. It is expected to go on floors in 2023. 

