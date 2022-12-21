 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film kuttey
Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film 'kuttey' 

Jhanvi Kapoor has reacted to Arjun Kapoor's recently released film Kuttey.

Jhanvi took his Instagram to praise Arjun for his cop role in the film and calls the film trailer 'Sick'.

Dhadak actress wrote, "How sick does this look!!! I am so stoked and I cannot wait. Too excited. Looks sick."

The 25-year-old Diva also shared Arjun's Kuttey poster and wrote, "This trailer looks wild. Solid stuff." Arjun also reacted to Janhvi's Instagram Stories, saying, "Showing it to you soonest."

Janhvi Kapoor praises Arjun Kapoor for his cop role in film kuttey

Kuttey is a Black comedy thriller film that was released on December 20, 2022. Arjun Kapoor plays a lead role in the film along with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

More From Showbiz:

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar unveils first pregnancy news: See video
Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list

Shah Rukh Khan makes it to 'Empire's 50 Greatest Actors of All Time' list
Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more

Rohit Shetty reveals 'Govinda did not get his dues': Read more
Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan gets special journal on acting by father Shah Rukh Khan
Loki Season 2 footage out in Disney+ 2023 trailer

Loki Season 2 footage out in Disney+ 2023 trailer
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share details about their reunion film 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share details about their reunion film 'Deadpool 3'
Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife on their wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra wishes brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife on their wedding anniversary
Lily Collins teases cliffhanger for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3

Lily Collins teases cliffhanger for 'Emily In Paris' Season 3
'Avatar: The Way of Water' faces boycott calls for racism and culture appropriation

'Avatar: The Way of Water' faces boycott calls for racism and culture appropriation
Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'

Tabu reveals inside details about her character in 'Kuttey'
Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster

Ajay Devgn drops first look from upcoming film 'Bholaa': See poster
Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'

Varun Dhawan to feature in Indian version of Russo brothers series 'Citadel'