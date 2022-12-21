 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan wrote a journal on acting for daughter Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan wrote a journal on acting for daughter Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, in an old video, revealed why he wrote journal on acting for daughter Suhana Khan.

In 2014, SRK made an appearance in Anupam Kher’s Show Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai where he revealed that he has planned on writing a book on acting for his daughter. He added: “I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young, so as a form of respect, she will read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes into my heart about acting, I write it down."

He also remarked in the video: "Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in 3-4 short lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell about it to my co-actors, they avoid that. So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it.”

Recently, Suhana dropped a picture on her Instagram where she showed the same journal his father was talking about in the old video.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what made him write a journal for Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan simply named the book as: ‘To Suhana… on Acting… by Papa’, reports IndiaToday.

