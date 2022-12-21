Hasan Ali called in as Pakistan annouce Test squad for New Zealand series

Pacer Hasan Ali gestures after taking a wicket in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Pakistan Wednesday announced a 16-player Test squad for the historic New Zealand Test series, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on December 26 (Monday).

The Green Shirts have named an uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali in the 16-player squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

Haris Rauf has not been included in the squad as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test.

However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests due to a shoulder niggle, has been being declared fit and as such, retained in the squad.

Test squad

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

Umpire and match referee appointments series

December 26-30 — 1st Test, Karachi. Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

January 3-7 — 2nd Test, Multan. Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)