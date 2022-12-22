 
Ranveer Singh says THIS is something that makes him lose his temper

Web Desk

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Ranveer Singh talks about the one thing that makes him lose his temper.

According to Ranveer, people who are insincere and infect his energy flow are the ones who make him lose his cool.

“When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing and very expressive person. When I am happy and I have to express that at 100 percent. And the opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion.”

He further added: “When you are on a film set, you have to consciously practice patience. Because, If you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix. I always believe one should avoid doing that on set.”

Director Rohit Shetty also talks about Singh’s anger. As per the director, if there is any actor, performing along with him, fails to match the energy and rhythm he has; that’s what pisses him off. He says otherwise Ranveer is a chilled out guy off camera.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in which he will be performing a double role. This film is going to mark as their second collaboration after Simmba, reports PinkVilla. 

