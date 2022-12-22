 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Kate Moss’ sister Lottie addresses nepotism blowback

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Kate Moss’ sister Lottie breaks her silence over the blowback nepo babies have been receiving in the new world order.

Lottie broke down her emotions regarding the hate over on Twitter.

There, she wrote, “I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful.”

Even thought she understands “its not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that.”

“But guess what? Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!”


