Imran Khan yet again urges ‘all institutions’ to play role for holding snap polls

PTI Chairman Imran Khan address party workers and supporters via video link from Zaman Park in Lahore on December 22, 2022. — Screengrab/YouTube/PTI Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his call for holding early elections, urging the "establishment" and "judiciary" to play their role to avoid further economic destruction and political instability in the country. “I want to remind the nation that his toppled PTI government took the country towards economic progress,” the deposed prime minister said while addressing his workers and supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

He added that one man’s decision toppled his government, deeming it “cruelty”. The PTI government gave the highest growth rate in Pakistan’s history when the economy was progressing, he added. “The country’s wealth increased by 5.7% and 6% in the third and fourth year. The country had never progressed to this extent.” Khan said that he had never seen the nation go into a dark time in his 70 years of life. “Our country is getting stuck in quicksand.” Imran Khan, who was removed from power through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly in April, said that he is addressing those Pakistanis who have not laundered their money abroad rather than those who have looted the country. A day earlier, PTI's Focal Person for Economy Hammad Azhar said that the party would hold a "huge" demonstration outside Punjab Governor's House at 5pm to record its protest.



The political situation in the province has remained tense for the last few days ahead of the vote of no-confidence against Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and the possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

On Wednesday, Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan's ruling unconstitutional and illegal. The latter had defied his directives of summoning a session on Wednesday at 4pm for a vote of confidence pertaining to Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Sibtain Khan, instead, termed the order against the Constitution and adjourned an ongoing session till Friday.

PML-Q MPs back CM Elahi

In light of a trust or no-trust vote, the votes of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) are extremely important and the opposition was eyeing getting their support through PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat.

However, a statement released from the PML-Q said that the lawmakers of the party have assured their complete support for the incumbent chief minister — Elahi.

In a meeting — presided over by the CM and PML-Q’s parliamentary leader Sajid Bhatti — members gave CM Punjab full authority for all decisions and resolved to remain united under his leadership, the party statement read.

If a no-confidence motion is moved in the provincial assembly, members agreed to vote in favour of the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

In this regard, addressing the press conference alongside Azhar, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also mentioned that all PML-Q MPs have backed CM Elahi, the speaker, and the deputy speaker.

"We have the numbers," Chaudhry said, noting that the PTI and PML-Q have joint members amounting to 187.

Letter sent for removing governor

Meanwhile, PA Speaker Sibtain has sent a letter to President Arif Alvi for removing the incumbent governor, Punjab Minister for Environment Protection and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja said.

The former law minister mentioned that under Article 101(3), the president has the authority to remove the governor.

Basharat said in the letter written for the removal, the speaker has also complained about the governor's behaviour.

"He has also pointed out the unconstitutional measures of the governor and requested the president to ensure that the governor does not take further unconstitutional steps."

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.