 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Decision to denotify CM Parvez Elahi: Ruling coalition starts consultation

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar. Twitter
The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar. Twitter 

The ruling coalition has decided to de-notify Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and a notification in this regard may be issued at any time, Geo News reported Thursday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has started consultations with its allies at the Governor House as part of their plan to forestall the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly as announced by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

Imran Khan announced on December 17 that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be dissolved on December 23, as he demanded that the federal government set a date for general elections.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar said that CM Elahi has lost the majority in the provincial assembly. "If he has the support of 187 members, why is he reluctant to take the vote of confidence?" the PML-N leader asked while speaking to the media outside the governor's house in Lahore.

The PML-N leader said that he was unable to understand why CM Elahi was not taking the vote of confidence.

It is being reported that the PTI will write to the President in response to the governor's unconstitutional actions, he said. However, he continued, the president has no authority to remove the governor.

Tarar said that the constitution is being violated.

The Governor of Punjab, Balighur Rehman, exercising constitutional authority, asked the chief minister to take a vote of confidence during the current session of the provincial assembly, he said. He said the governor asked the CM to take a confidence vote for legal reasons.

The PML-N leader said that one of the reasons is that there are constant wranglings among the chief minister's cabinet, with MPAs resigning.

The situation is that a member has been added to the cabinet, but PTI chief Imran Khan says he is unaware of the development, he said.

The Governor of Punjab is neither willing to take any illegal step nor will he do so, Tarar said. The Constitution of Pakistan stipulates that if a chief minister does not take the vote of confidence at the designated time, he shall be de-notified, he explained.

Now, the governor will decide when to de-notify the chief minister, he said.

Atta Tarar said that Parvaiz Elahi should resign from his CMship as he no longer enjoys the majority of the house. 

PA Speaker's ruling unconstitutional: Governor 

Earlier in the day, Balighur Rehman declared Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan's ruling unconstitutional and illegal.

Rehman had summoned a session on Wednesday at 4pm for CM Elahi to take a vote of confidence. However, defying his directives, the PA speaker termed the order unconstitutional and adjourned an ongoing session till Friday.

The governor issued the directives under Article 130's section 7, stating that it is the speaker's responsibility to defend the Constitution and uphold the law.

"When discharging constitutional responsibility, the speaker shouldn't consider personal preference. He is bound to honestly and impartially fulfill his duties," the governor wrote in his reference to the speaker.

More From Pakistan:

Nasir Butt wins second £100000 defamation case as UK judge accepts evidence of Nawaz Sharif victimisation

Nasir Butt wins second £100000 defamation case as UK judge accepts evidence of Nawaz Sharif victimisation
President Alvi calls on Imran Khan as power politics in full swing in Punjab

President Alvi calls on Imran Khan as power politics in full swing in Punjab
Punjab governor declares speaker's ruling 'unconstitutional, illegal'

Punjab governor declares speaker's ruling 'unconstitutional, illegal'
COAS visits soldiers injured in Bannu operation

COAS visits soldiers injured in Bannu operation
Imran Khan to announce ‘next plan of action’ tomorrow

Imran Khan to announce ‘next plan of action’ tomorrow
TikTok reveals top trends in Pakistan

TikTok reveals top trends in Pakistan

PML-Q MPs throw weight behind Punjab CM amid vote of no confidence

PML-Q MPs throw weight behind Punjab CM amid vote of no confidence
'Endless' suffering as Pakistan reels from cataclysmic floods

'Endless' suffering as Pakistan reels from cataclysmic floods
People warned against connecting strangers via phone calls, online

People warned against connecting strangers via phone calls, online
Parvez Elahi to be removed as Punjab CM after new declaration, says Rana Sanaullah

Parvez Elahi to be removed as Punjab CM after new declaration, says Rana Sanaullah
PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

PTI files contempt of court plea against govt over change of UCs in Islamabad

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case

Islamabad court throws out Azam Swati’s bail plea in controversial tweets case