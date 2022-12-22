 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in Enola Holmes 2
Millie Bobby Brown slammed for kiss scene in 'Enola Holmes 2'

An intimacy coordinator criticized Millie Bobby Brown for bragging about kissing a co-star without consent in Enola Holmes 2.

As per NME, the 18-year-old Brown, in a viral TikTok, recounted kissing her co-star Louis Partridge.

“Right on the rehearsal, I grabbed his face and kissed him and he was like…” Brown said in the video, then making fun of Partridge.

“It was so cute really seeing her take the lead,” she said of her character Enola. “And also seeing a girl just make the first move is just really exciting.”

Moreover, the Stranger Things star bragged about repeatedly punching Partridge for the scene.

“Because Louis is a good friend I just kept punching him, I wasn’t doing stunts, I really was hurting him,” she said. “By the end of it, he said: ‘Millie can you just fake punch me,’ I was fully just getting him right in the stomach.”

Intimacy coordinator Jessica Steinrock slammed Brown’s behaviour on TikTok, saying actors should not be “surprising” each other.

“Ooh no, I love Millie Bobby Brown but this is not the cute story you think it is,“ Steinrock began. ”I’m sure she and her scene partner have a lot of rapport built up and a great amount of trust, but we should never be surprising anyone during a fight or intimate scene ever.

“At the end of the day, this basically means she didn’t ask consent to kiss him. And when your scene partner reacts in surprise after you’ve kissed them that means the communication didn’t happen the way it really needs to.”

The intimacy coordinator further added, “Little things like this can escalate over time, and frankly she has more power in that situation than he does because she’s a really well-known star. When we do spicy scenes, we love keeping light, having fun, but consent is mandatory.”

“For the record, I loved Enola Holmes 2, but next time we have to ask consent.”

More From Entertainment:

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

Jordyn Woods brushes claims that she shaded Kylie Jenner on Tik Tok

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'

King Charles III will 'streamline' monarchy 'sooner than people think'
Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’

Anthony Hopkins treats fans with epic impression of Thing from ‘Wednesday’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'come for sob story' strategy won't work
Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Simon Cowell ‘still planning’ wedding with Lauren Silverman one year after engagement

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured girlfriend Victoria Lamas?

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video

Jennifer Lopez shares her glam skincare secrets with fans in new video
Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office

Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ fails to impress fans at box office
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly step out in Malibu for Christmas shopping
Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’

Li Jun Li describes ‘Babylon’ on-set energy as ‘exhilarating and wild’
Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions

Kate Middleton, Prince William's absence at King Charles Christmas lunch sparks reactions
Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling

Pete Davidson secretly dates Chase Sui Wonders amid Emily Ratajkowski fling