Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast

Rachel Lindsay talked about Chris Harrison's upcoming podcast, ‘Most Dramatic Podcast Ever’, in a recent interview and shared that she won't be appearing on it as a guest. She further revealed the time when she last had a conversation with Chris Harrison, as reported by US Weekly.

Lindsay shared that she hasn't been asked to feature on the podcast as a guest so she won't be appearing on it. She added that even though she was invited by Chris, she would still not appear on his podcast.

Lindsay said, "I was not asked and I would not be on it."

Lindsay further added addressing Chris, "It’s been almost two years since that happened and the last time you had any communication with me was after I said, ‘We should just accept his apology after he was on Good Morning America and move on.’"

Lindsay stated that the two didn't speak after that exchange and he only reached out to her when she said something in his favour.