Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Kaikala Satyanarayana dies at the age of 87

Earlier today, Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died at his residence in Hyderabad at the age of 87.

Actor-politician was suffering from multiple health issues for the past few months. As per the reports, the final rituals of his demise will be taking place tomorrow at Mahaprasthanam.

The heart-wrenching news came out as a shock to the entire Telugu Film industry. After hearing the news of Kaikala’s death, actors Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu took it to the social media to offer their condolences.

Ram wrote: Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever !! May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Mahesh wrote: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Satyanarayana started his career in 1959 after producer DL Narayana offered him a role in Sipayi Koothuru. Tough the film did not perform well at the theatres.

Due to his remarkable resemblance with actor NTR, he was asked to play duplicate roles of him in several movies. Later on, NTR himself offered him a role in Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani. In total, he acted in around 750 films.

Kaikala Satyanarayana also turned into a producer after some time and made films like: Bangaru Kutumbam, Kodama Simham, Muddula Mogudu, reports IndiaToday.