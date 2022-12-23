BTS becomes the first foreign artist to top Oricon’s Year-End Artist 2022 rankings

The South Korean band BTS has made Oricon history once again and became the first foreign artist in history to top the annual rankings two years in a row.

On December 23, Soompi reported that BTS ranked at the No. 1 position on the year-end Oricon artists' rankings for 2022.

According to Oricon, BTS’ four hits albums Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, and Proof all contributed to the group remaining at the top position for the second consecutive year.

On this achievement, BTS members remarked that "We were able to receive this award, which is a huge honor, thanks to ARMY [BTS’s fandom] and the many people who love our music."

"We were truly happy to be able to hold concerts in various places this year and meet ARMY from all over the world. We will try to become an artist that can repay that love through even better music in the future. We’re thankful to ARMY for giving us their unchanging love," the members added.

The rankings are determined by calculating the total sales of an artist’s albums, singles, and DVDs.