 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

King Charles facing ‘far worse’ threat?

King Charles security will be increased over fears the monarch will be hit by Christmas Day protest at Sandringham.

According to reports, King Charles, 74 is set to have greater security during his traditional walkabout after attending Christmas Day services at Sandringham.

The Daily Mail reported that the royal protection chiefs are concerned that King Charles may face protestors after being targeted twice by egg-hurling activists.

The Mirror, citing a royal source, reported: “This isn’t just about individuals with eggs, everyone is extremely aware it could be far worse.”

However, the source did not elaborate what “far worse” could mean.

“A full-scale review is in place to make sure the right ­evacuation procedures are in place,” the insider further said.

Last year, there were reports an intruder, with a crossbow, was able to get into Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

More From Entertainment:

Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Joaquin Phoenix ‘constant questioning’ made director ‘rewrite Napoleon’ script

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art

Gal Gadot celebrates 'Snow White' 85th Anniversary by sharing fan art
David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’

David Beckham rocks cowboy look as he teases his ‘new favorite TV series’
Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’

Amber Heard ‘finally’ paying Johnny Depp ‘enshrines his victory’
King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans

King Charles Christmas at Sandringham: Police warn royal fans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brand image ‘destroyed beyond repair’
Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'

Meghan Markle accused of being 'involved' with author who’s 'horrific to Royals'
Kate Bush reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ success, ‘What an honour’

Kate Bush reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ success, ‘What an honour’
Princess Eugenie held two-year-long US job before Harry’s Megxit move

Princess Eugenie held two-year-long US job before Harry’s Megxit move
Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'

Prince Harry's book ‘Spare’ labelled 'branding tool for a royal reject'
Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe hand out festive gifts to homeless women in L.A