Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash

Friday Dec 23 2022
Friday Dec 23, 2022

Lottie Moss deleted Twitter after she faced criticism for defending nepotism in her latest tweet that she wrote on Wednesday, as reported by Fox News.

Lottie tweeted on Wednesday that she is tired of people blaming nepotism for lack of achievements in their lives. She wrote that it is indeed unfair but life is not fair either.

The 24-year-old supermodel deleted her Twitter account shortly after tweeting this as her last tweet.

Lottie wrote in her last tweet, "I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful - obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair - if you put your mind to something you can accomplish."

She further wrote, "Anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

Lottie is the half-sister of 48-year-old supermodel Kate Moss as they share the same father, Peter Moss. Lottie's birth name is Charlotte.

