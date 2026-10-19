Kelly Clarkson reportedly lives in 'bubble of applause' over Boutique clash

Kelly Clarkson apparently isn’t losing sleep over her very public clash with a Brooklyn boutique — especially when some of her famous friends are firmly in her corner.

The Grammy winner reportedly feels she did nothing wrong after accusing Art of Play of mistreating her while she tried to buy a $15,000 mechanical bird named Molly.

The store, however, maintains that the bird wasn’t for sale.

“Kelly is perfectly happy. She doesn’t think she did anything wrong, and nobody around her is telling her otherwise,” a source told Rob Shutter. “She’s living in a bubble of applause.”

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And that bubble reportedly has some celebrity company. Reba McEntire backed Clarkson with, “Oh Kelly their loss honey.”

Jennifer Hudson chimed in with, “Never judge a book by its cover.” Blake Shelton also defended her, while Pink questioned why people were still behaving so rudely.

“Kelly sees Reba, Jennifer, Blake and Pink defending her. Her fans are overwhelmingly supportive,” the insider explains. “Why would she apologize when everyone she trusts is cheering her on?”

At home, the mechanical bird drama apparently isn’t keeping anyone awake.

“Her kids couldn’t care less about a mechanical bird,” another source said. “They’re happy, she’s happy, and life goes on.”

Still, the reported support may not tell the whole story. Some critics see the dispute differently, focusing on the power imbalance between a wealthy celebrity and a small business.

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“Kelly thinks she stood up for herself. Critics see a millionaire attacking a small business,” the source added. “Those are very different stories.”

The insider also claims nobody in Clarkson’s inner circle is willing to spell out that difference to her.