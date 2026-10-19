Oti Mabuse celebrates first baby shower after daughter's premature birth

Oti and choreographer Marius, tied the knot in 2014, have never publicly revealed their daughter's name

Pregnant Oti Mabuse has expressed nothing but gratitude to her loved ones for being her 'anchors' during the hardest mine months.

The professional dancer recently celebrated her first-ever baby shower this weekend following a difficult premature birth with her daughter.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, 36, and her dancer husband, 44, previously announced that they were expecting another baby back in June.

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However, their first child was born in November 2023, arriving around ten weeks prematurely and spending several weeks in hospital before coming home.

In her post on Sunday, Oti expressed her gratitude for being able to mark the occasion this time around and revealed that the celebration was a surprise bash.

She penned: 'My first ever baby shower. Marius, Motsi, Takkies and Thomas… how you managed to pull this off without me knowing is beyond me! I honestly never thought I'd have one, and it meant more than I can explain.

'The first time around, baby arrived before we ever got to this part. So getting to sit in a room full of my closest friends the people I call family and celebrate this little life was incredibly special.

'To you all who came or sent messages from beyond Thank you for being my anchors through the hardest nine months. '

For the visits, the check-ins, the concern, for helping with baby and toddler when we needed you, and for showing up even when I didn't know how to ask. You've held our whole family through so much.

'I am a fuller person because you are all in my life. I love you so much. Thank you for making me feel so loved.'

It is worth mentioning that the couple's two-year-old daughter was born ten weeks prematurely, suffered a traumatic birth and contracted sepsis.

Oti and choreographer Marius, who tied the knot in 2014, have never publicly revealed their daughter's name.

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