Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
MYMushtaq Yusufzai

KP CM awaits fresh directives from Imran Khan on assembly dissolution

By
MYMushtaq Yusufzai

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Geo News/File
  • KP CM says assembly was not dissolved due to Punjab situation. 
  • Mahmood Khan waits for fresh directives from Imran Khan. 
  • Says will dissolve assembly whenever Imran Khan asks him to do so.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that the provincial assembly was not dissolved, mainly due to developments in Punjab.

The CM said he has not received fresh instructions from the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan so far.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was not dissolved due to the new developments in Punjab. Both the assemblies were supposed to be dissolved simultaneously but it didn’t happen due to the new political situation in Punjab,” CM Khan said. 

He said they were waiting for the new instructions of the PTI chief “and we will act whatever instructions he gave us.” Mahmood Khan said that he would surrender his government as soon as he asked him to do.

Besides Mahmood Khan, the PTI leaders are confident that they will sweep the general elections in the province on the basis of their performance. 

Imran Khan had earlier announced to dissolve the two provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP together, apparently trying to put pressure on the coalition government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold early elections in the country.

Imran Khan has been accusing the PDM leaders of escaping from the elections, saying they knew PTI would sweep the polls if held transparently. In KP particularly, the entire PTI leadership wanted Imran Khan to let the provincial government complete its tenure as it had initiated a number of projects in the province.

PTI has a simple majority in the KP Assembly and despite efforts by some PDM leaders, they could not win the sympathies of the PTI MPAs. 

