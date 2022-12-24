 
sports
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs NZ: Multan Test shifted to Karachi due to foggy conditions

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Multan Cricket Stadium — Twitter@TheBarmyArmy
Multan Cricket Stadium — [email protected]
  • PCB changed venue citing bad weather, flight delays.
  • First Test starts on December 26 in Karachi. 
  • New Zealand arrived on Thursday for historic Test, ODI series.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand from Multan to Karachi, citing weather conditions and flight delays, Geo News reported citing sources.

The sources said the PCB took the NZ cricket board into confidence before making the decision. They did not object to the transfer of the second Test to Karachi.

The sources said that Pakistan team management and players have also been informed regarding the change of venue for the second Test.

The second Test was scheduled in Multan from January 3-7, while the first was from December 26-30 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

New Zealand touches down for historic series

The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Karachi on Thursday for the two Tests and three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The Black Caps will play three ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi after the conclusion of the Test series.

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

