Cardi B reacts to Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

FileFootage

Cardi B is one of the many celebrities who recently reacted to the court verdict, finding Tory Lanez guilty of having shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.



The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a post from a fan in which Cardi B was asked to call her lawyer Lisa Moore to help Megan.

Re-tweeting the post, the WAP hit-maker wrote: “Referrals will be went”.

Moreover, The Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae also sent a “huge, love and peace to Megan Pete’, referencing Megan’s real name.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the trial came on Friday after the Canadian rapper shot Megan in the feet during a drunken argument in 2020.

The 30-year-old rapper could be jailed for 22 years as a convict in the assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.