 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B reacts to Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

FileFootage

Cardi B is one of the many celebrities who recently reacted to the court verdict, finding Tory Lanez guilty of having shot Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.

The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a post from a fan in which Cardi B was asked to call her lawyer Lisa Moore to help Megan.

Re-tweeting the post, the WAP hit-maker wrote: “Referrals will be went”.

Moreover, The Glass Onion actor Janelle Monae also sent a “huge, love and peace to Megan Pete’, referencing Megan’s real name.

Meanwhile, the verdict in the trial came on Friday after the Canadian rapper shot Megan in the feet during a drunken argument in 2020.

The 30-year-old rapper could be jailed for 22 years as a convict in the assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega reveals ‘cringe’ line from ‘Wednesday’ script she wanted to avoid

Jenna Ortega reveals ‘cringe’ line from ‘Wednesday’ script she wanted to avoid
Sarah Ferguson reveals her ‘exciting plans’ for 2023 as King Charles bans Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace

Sarah Ferguson reveals her ‘exciting plans’ for 2023 as King Charles bans Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique new flame faces humiliation at workplace

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique new flame faces humiliation at workplace

Jennifer Lopez treats onlookers with rare appearance ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Lopez treats onlookers with rare appearance ahead of Christmas

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally a ‘father-son story’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was originally a ‘father-son story’

Kanye West's daughter lands in hot water over Michael Jackson memorabilia

Kanye West's daughter lands in hot water over Michael Jackson memorabilia
Pete Davidson acts like the ‘bigger star’ after dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson acts like the ‘bigger star’ after dating Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski

King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles issues strong warning to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Samuel L. Jackson: Fans caught star being 'naughty' on birthday

Samuel L. Jackson: Fans caught star being 'naughty' on birthday
Gillian Anderson defends ‘The Crown’ for making Royal family ‘more understood’

Gillian Anderson defends ‘The Crown’ for making Royal family ‘more understood’
Jameela Jamil stands with Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion

Jameela Jamil stands with Meghan Markle and Megan Thee Stallion