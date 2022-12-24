 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Rahas birth
Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth

New mom Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself attempting the aerial yoga inversion, under the guidance of her trainer Anshuka Parwani after the birth of daughter Raha.

As Alia resumed workout, she took to her Instagram and shared a note about post-delivery exercises are important. 

The actress wrote, "To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key, do not do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again, (& I still have a long way to go),"

Further, she adds, "Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again." 

"Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do,"

"P.S - every body is different - pls speak to your doctor before doing anything that involves exercise." she said.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November this year.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. It will release on April 28, 2023.

