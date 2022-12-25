 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Kiara and Siddharth were last seen in film Shershaah
Kiara and Siddharth were last seen in film 'Shershaah'

Amidst the wedding rumors, actors Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted outside India’s renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence.

The couple has been making public appearances together for quite some time now and now the rumors had it that the duo is getting married very soon.

Kiara and Sid were reportedly looking out for wedding venues in Chandigarh. Spotting the two outside the ace designer’s doorstep has added fuel to their relationship rumours.

The paparazzi took pictures of them outside Malhotra’s Mumbai home. Kiara wore a white coloured crop top with a pair of white pants. She also carried a yellow handbag and flashed her million-dollar smile for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Siddharth opted for a casual look as he wore a blue t-shirt with pair white sweatpants.

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotras house amid wedding rumours


Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotras house amid wedding rumours


Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotras house amid wedding rumours


Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotras house amid wedding rumours

The rumoured lovebirds have not made any confirmation over the speculations. But recently, Malhotra in conversation with RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM dropped some hint for the fans.

During the conversation, he was asked a rumour about himself that he would want to clarify, to which he responded saying: “That I am getting married this year.”

As per PinkVilla, Siddharth Malhotra’s well-wishers are considering it to be a hint.  

More From Showbiz:

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor
Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'

Alia Bhatt back to Yoga routine after Raha's birth: 'Appreciate what your body has done'
Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics

Hansika Motwani gives major couple goals with hubby Sohael Khaturiya: Pics
Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now

Honey Singh new single featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi' out now
'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film

'Avatar': Govinda actually worked in the film
Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’

Aditya Rawal believes star kids have their own ‘share of struggles’
Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Honey Singh thinks people have gotten 'too sensitive'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube
'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss