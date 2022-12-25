 
sports
Sunday Dec 25 2022
Faizan Lakhani

New Zealand all-rounder says Pakistan 'pose threat' to Kiwis

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell speaks during an interview with Geo News in Karachi on December 25, 2022. — Reporter

KARACHI: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has said that Pakistan has got world-class players who can pose threats to the visiting side in the upcoming two-match Test series.

Speaking to Geo News ahead of the first Test in Karachi, the Kiwi all-rounder said that everyone in the New Zealand camp is excited to come to Pakistan and experience Test cricket for the first time.

“It's obviously a very proud cricketing nation and we're really looking forward to playing the two Test matches and see what happens,” he said.

The 31-year-old, who has played 12 Tests for the Kiwis, said that despite being white-washed by England recently, New Zealand will not take the home side lightly in the upcoming series.

“I think Pakistan has got a number of world-class players and for us, we know how challenging it is to come over here and totally different conditions that weren't what we're used to back in New Zealand."

"So, it's a new day, a new series and you don't look too far behind and too far ahead. I'm really looking forward to playing Pakistan, we know there are a number of threats both with bat and ball,” he said.

Replying to a question about wickets and conditions in Pakistan, Mitchell said that pitches are a lot different to what they’re used to back home in New Zealand.

“A lot lower bounce and a lot slower can also turn as the Test match goes on. So, for us, it's an exciting challenge," Mitchell said.

"It's just why you play Test cricket, to travel around the world and experience different conditions and different teams and Test yourself against the best around the world. So, I know we as a group are really looking forward to it,” he said.

When asked what his personal goals would be in the series, the all-rounder said that he just wants to try to win little moments for his country and hopefully that means winning Test matches.

“If we can do the right things and the basics for long enough, then we'll go a long way to doing that,” he said.

“I'm happy just to keep ticking along and taking every run that comes and, again, not get too far ahead of myself or look too far in the past. It's just about watching the ball and doing the job every ball and hopefully, I can do that for a number of times to come,” he concluded.

