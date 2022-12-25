Pak vs NZ: Tim Southee says Black Caps to stick to their own style, not follow England





Southee speaks during a press conference on Sunday — PCB

Southee labels Pakistan a good side despite whitewash against England

KARACHI: New Zealand’s captain Tim Southee says his side will adopt the brand of cricket that would work for them and not follow England's aggressive style in the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.



Speaking to media ahead of the first Test in Karachi, which starts on Monday, the newly appointed New Zealand captain said that the way England played against Pakistan was impressive, but they’ll have their way.

Southee said the subcontinent's conditions are very unfamiliar to them, and England played an incredible style of cricket to come over here and won the three Test matches. They played impressive crickets, but that is a style that has worked for them, he added.

“We will be trying to look for ways that have worked for us as a side, and hopefully, we can put on a performance that works for our side,” said the New Zealand captain.

Southee added that his players are excited to visit Pakistan for the Test series for the first time.

He also shared that Pakistan is a good side despite the recent whitewash against England.

“I think England played some pretty special cricket in this series; Pakistan is a very good side, as they have shown for a long time, especially in these conditions. We're looking forward to the challenge. It's a new series, and I’m sure Pakistan would be looking to bounce back after a tough series against England,” Southee said.

Replying to a question, he said that spin would have an important role in these two matches, but at the same time, there will be some space for pace as well.

“I think when you come to this part of the world, you tend to think that spinners will have more of an impact than seam, but as England showed, there's still place for the pace bowlers,” he said.

“Ajaz has been around the test group for a while. It's tough for him to find a place in the side, considering the conditions we normally play in, but he's been a real treat for us when we've come to this part of the world. So, he'll be looking forward to getting back to playing Test cricket and playing in these conditions, which he's done well, and it's a great opportunity for Ish Sodhi to come back. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring to the side,” he concluded.