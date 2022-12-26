 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt wishes Merry Christmas to her fans and followers, also shares pictures of herself celebrating the occasion with husband Ranbir Kapoor and family.

Bhatt shared a series of images on her Instagram. The first picture was the most-adorable one out of all the pictures as Ranbir can be seen hugging Alia tightly and kissing her on her cheek. The picture went crazy on the internet.

The Raazi actor wore an oversized red dress with the Santa hat whereas The Rockstar actor wore a white shirt with a pair of blue jeans and also wore a grey beanie hat.

In another picture, Alia can be seen posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The third picture shows all the ladies from the Kapoor and Bhatt family taking a selfie.

Bhatt captioned the pictures: “It’s the best time of year… with the best people the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He further has Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.  

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post
Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video

Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video
'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts

'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts
Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more

Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours
Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor