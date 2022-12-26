 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanons Shehzada is set to release in February 2023
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' is set to release in February 2023

Film Shehzada co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrate Christmas together, also pose for a selfie flashing their million dollar smile.

The Freddy actor, taking it to his official Instagram handle, dropped a selfie of the two and wrote: “One with the Reindeer.” The duo wore reindeer headgears and gave a wide smile while posing for the camera.

Kartik and Kriti are a powerful couple who share an awesome on-screen chemistry. The two have collaborated together in film Luka Chuppi previously. Since then, the couple has been a hit among the audience.

The duo is soon going appear on-screen once again with film Shehzada; a film written by Hussain Dalal and directed by Rohit Dhawan. Helmed by T-series, the action-drama film stars some prominent actors of the Bollywood film industry including: Paresh Rawal, Ronit, Roy, Manisha Koirala, Vin Rana, Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is slated to release in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up next opposite Kiara Advani. Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush and robotic comedy film alongside Shahid Kapoor, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos
Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra enjoys a cosy Christmas morning with daughter Malti
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her Christmas celebration with family: See post
Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video

Sonam Kapoor requests paparazzi not to click Vayu's pictures at the Airport: See video
'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts

'Pasoori' makes it to YouTube's Global Top Music Video charts
Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he ended up doing 'Govinda Naam Mera'
Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more

Anil Kapoor celebrates 66th birthday with Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan and more
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house amid wedding rumours
Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic

Pankaj Tripathi unveils first look from PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Christmas together after marriage: See pictures
Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor dedicates birthday wish to 'Vayu' grandfather Anil Kapoor