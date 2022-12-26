Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' is set to release in February 2023

Film Shehzada co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon celebrate Christmas together, also pose for a selfie flashing their million dollar smile.

The Freddy actor, taking it to his official Instagram handle, dropped a selfie of the two and wrote: “One with the Reindeer.” The duo wore reindeer headgears and gave a wide smile while posing for the camera.

Kartik and Kriti are a powerful couple who share an awesome on-screen chemistry. The two have collaborated together in film Luka Chuppi previously. Since then, the couple has been a hit among the audience.



The duo is soon going appear on-screen once again with film Shehzada; a film written by Hussain Dalal and directed by Rohit Dhawan. Helmed by T-series, the action-drama film stars some prominent actors of the Bollywood film industry including: Paresh Rawal, Ronit, Roy, Manisha Koirala, Vin Rana, Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is slated to release in February 2023.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan also has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up next opposite Kiara Advani. Whereas, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Adipurush and robotic comedy film alongside Shahid Kapoor, reports PinkVilla.