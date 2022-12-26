 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 26 2022
Hrithik Rohan spends snowy Christmas with Saba Azad and kids

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a vacation at a secret location
Hrithik Roshan once again mesmerizes fans with his super cute picture with girlfriend Saba Azad.

The duo along with Roshan’s kids and cousin Pashmina Roshan celebrate Christmas together somewhere around the snowy hills. All of them seem to enjoy Christmas along with winter season.

Hrithik shared a picture of him, Saba, kids and Pashmina striking the iconic pose from the famous film Hum Saath Saath Hai. He captioned the picture: “Merry Christmas beautiful people.”

The Krishh actor looked handsome as always as he was dressed in black sweater with a pair of blue denim jeans and wore a checkered scarf around his neck. Meanwhile, Azad wore a light brown coloured fur coat with a pair of purple sweat pants and a winter hat.

They all carried umbrellas in their hands while pulling out the iconic pose.

Previously, the paparazzies spotted all of them at the Mumbai airport leaving for their vacation to a secret location.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The movie will most likely go on floors in January 2024, reports PinkVilla.

