'The Transporter' Hindi remake: Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to play lead?

Amidst the films remake/sequels trend, a Hollywood action film The Transporter has been selected to be remade in Hindi by producer Vishal Rana; the makers are considering Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan for the lead role.

Rana, who previously co-produced film Blurr, revealed that he has bought the official rights from the makers of the Transporter to make the Hindi version of the film under the banner of his production house Echelon Productions.

During an interview, he revealed that he is planning on making a Hindi franchise of The Transporter originally starring Jason Statham. “We are in the process of developing a lot of scripts which are different. We are hearing a lot of stories currently from new writers. I love action, big-scale action films. So I'm making The Transporter remake. We have got The Transporter official remake rights. We plan to begin work on it next year.”

The Blurr producer also talked about the challenges faced while working on such a big scale project. He says that we need support of empowered studios.

Vishal Rana did not spill much beans about the film. The makers are considering Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the film, reports IndiaToday.