Monday Dec 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs

Kim Kardashian landed in hot waters after her daughter North revealed she keeps her dogs in garage in now-deleted video.

However, the deleted reel was re-uploaded on a fan account who alleged that the 9-year-old removed the video because she does not want everybody to know where they keep their dogs.

In the clip, several small dogs could be seen in a metal pen place inside the Kardashian’s garage, which also had wee-wee pads, dog food, water, and dog beds.

"This video was deleted from North's account,” the caption on the account which reposted the video read. “Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?"

One Reddit user commented as per The Sun, "Probably because she keeps them in the garage. It’s been put out there that she does not like dogs so I bet she does keep them in there."

"A lot of them seem to treat animals like they would a new purse,” another chimed in. “Just a disposable accessory that goes out of fashion and gets left on the shelf."

"Awww I bet the poor things spend the majority of their life here. Is that really all the space they could spare, in their mansion? Not surprised she deleted it,” one comment read.

