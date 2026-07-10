Yungblud exits festival mid performance

Yungblud has withdrawn from his upcoming performance at the Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary, Canada, confirming he is taking time away from touring to focus on his mental health.

His management announced the decision on 8 July.

"Reluctantly we have made the decision as a team to pull YUNGBLUD from The Cowboys Music Festival in Calgary this Sunday," the statement read.

"We are sorry for any disappointment this may cause, these are not decisions we take lightly."

The 28-year-old, real name Dominic Richard Harrison, also posted a personal message to fans.

"I'm currently in a place where I'm working on myself and taking time off at home in the UK," he wrote.

"I'm taking this extremely seriously and facing head on what's going on for the good of the long term. I will never take any of this for granted and I will see you all soon. I love you all."

The Cowboys Music Festival responded with warmth, expressing support for the singer and confirming that refund options had been sent to ticketholders.

"We want him to know, and feel the true love he has here in Canada," the festival said, wishing him "nothing but the very best during this time."

The withdrawal comes just a week after Yungblud posted candidly about his mental health on 1 July, sharing a video of himself crying on stage during a recent performance.

In a lengthy accompanying message, he described a year of unprocessed emotion finally catching up with him.

"Recently, I've been really struggling and this moment is a byproduct of my body releasing the wave of emotion that has hit me in the past year that I've been unable to process," he wrote.

"I'm not gonna lie to you when I got off this stage I felt elated but 20 minutes later when I was in the shower on my own I had a breakdown."

He spoke about the relentless pace of life as a touring artist and the toll that online hostility had taken.

"The amount of hate and disbelief around me from strangers on the Internet or bitter musicians really weighs on my heart, as all I've been trying to do for the past 10 years is spread love, build something I believe in and unify people in a safe space."

Despite the difficulty, his message to fans was one of deep gratitude.

"To all my beautiful community reading this I just want to let you know how lucky I feel to have you all. What an honour it is to spend this life with you."