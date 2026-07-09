 
Geo News

Hudson Williams roots for Connor Storrie's big Emmy moment

Filming for Season 2 of 'Heated Rivalry' begins later this month

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 09, 2026

Hudson Williams roots for Connor Storries big Emmy moment
Hudson Williams roots for Connor Storrie's big Emmy moment

Hudson Williams had the sweetest reaction after finding out that his close friend and co star Connor Storrie received a huge career milestone.

The 26-year-old actor was greeting fans outside his hotel during Paris Fashion Week when someone told him that Storrie got his first Primetime Emmy nomination.

Williams didn’t hear the news yet, making his reaction even more special.

A fan asked, "Did you see that Connor got the Emmy nomination?"

Surprised, Williams replied, "Did he?" before gasping and saying, "Oh my God. I haven't seen anything. I'm so happy for him."

Storrie received his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category after hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

The nomination came after Heated Rivalry was unable to compete for the Primetime Emmys because the series did not qualify under the awards rules.

Williams has always supported his friend. After Storrie's emotional performance in Heated Rivalry, he even joked on Instagram that his co actor deserved an Emmy trophy.

The pair, however, also appeared together during Storrie’s Saturday Night Live episode, giving fans another memorable moment.

Reacting to the nomination, Storrie called the honour “incredibly surreal.”

SNL was such a ‘pinch me’ moment in my career. It was a formative part of my life growing up, so to be recognized by the Academy for hosting feels incredibly surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who made that night possible.”

Make us preferred on Google
Raven-Symone reveals 'Cheetah Girls: Next Gen' filming has already begun
Raven-Symone reveals 'Cheetah Girls: Next Gen' filming has already begun
Emmy Rossum reveals real reason she left 'Shameless'
Emmy Rossum reveals real reason she left 'Shameless'
Luke Wilson, 54, and girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, become parents: Report
Luke Wilson, 54, and girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24, become parents: Report
Taylor Swift wedding security had special plan for Kanye West
Taylor Swift wedding security had special plan for Kanye West
Harry Styles has fans buzzing after awkward Wembley concert moment
Harry Styles has fans buzzing after awkward Wembley concert moment
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's Instagram debut was 'carefully planned'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's Instagram debut was 'carefully planned'
Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75 after concerning health update
Bonnie Tyler passes away at 75 after concerning health update
Jon Bon Jovi returns on stage 4-years after health scare
Jon Bon Jovi returns on stage 4-years after health scare