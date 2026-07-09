Hudson Williams roots for Connor Storrie's big Emmy moment

Hudson Williams had the sweetest reaction after finding out that his close friend and co star Connor Storrie received a huge career milestone.

The 26-year-old actor was greeting fans outside his hotel during Paris Fashion Week when someone told him that Storrie got his first Primetime Emmy nomination.

Williams didn’t hear the news yet, making his reaction even more special.

A fan asked, "Did you see that Connor got the Emmy nomination?"

Surprised, Williams replied, "Did he?" before gasping and saying, "Oh my God. I haven't seen anything. I'm so happy for him."

Storrie received his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category after hosting Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

The nomination came after Heated Rivalry was unable to compete for the Primetime Emmys because the series did not qualify under the awards rules.

Williams has always supported his friend. After Storrie's emotional performance in Heated Rivalry, he even joked on Instagram that his co actor deserved an Emmy trophy.

The pair, however, also appeared together during Storrie’s Saturday Night Live episode, giving fans another memorable moment.

Reacting to the nomination, Storrie called the honour “incredibly surreal.”

“SNL was such a ‘pinch me’ moment in my career. It was a formative part of my life growing up, so to be recognized by the Academy for hosting feels incredibly surreal. I’m so grateful to everyone who made that night possible.”