Matt Damon reveals weird TV show obsession

Matt Damon has shared a funny story about a recent family night that took an unexpected turn.

The 55-year-old actor said that he ended up watching reality dating shows with his daughters and some of their friends.

Even though he was not planning to watch them, he admitted that the experience was much more entertaining than he expected.

Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Damon explained that everyone sat down after dinner to watch Love Island. Before that started, they watched a ‘Temptation Island’ episode where couples test their relationships while living with other singles.

"It did not disappoint," Damon said, laughing as he remembered the episode.

The Interstellar actor then joked about the contestants who believed they could win over someone else's partner.

He, however, also laughed as his daughters tried to guess which couples would stay together and which ones would break up.

Damon added that every good story needs some drama, further saying that reality shows follow the same idea. He joked that if everyone got along, nobody would want to watch.

Although he is not sure if he will become a regular viewer, the star admitted the whole family had a great time together and could not stop laughing.

Matt Damon is currently promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey as he recently attended the film's premiere with his wife, Luciana Damon and their four daughters.