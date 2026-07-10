‘Born This Way' Reality star Cristina Sanz Dies at 36

Born This Way star Cristina Sanz has died at the age of 36 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in Long Beach, California.

The reality television personality, who appeared in all four seasons of A&E’s Emmy-winning series documenting the lives of adults living with Down syndrome, passed away on Monday morning, 6 July.

Her parents, Mariano and Beatriz Sanz, broke the devastating news to fans in an emotional statement shared via Instagram.

They explained that their daughter suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while attending her regular Day Program and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Instagram/ sanz.cristina

Despite the doctors’ best efforts to stabilize her heart, she tragically did not survive the medical emergency. In their announcement, her parents expressed immense comfort that they were able to be by her side at the end, adding that her death was a total shock and entirely unexpected.

They promised to forever treasure the gift of her life and carry the wonderful "Cristina moments" she gave them in their hearts forever.

Born This Way made its television debut on A&E in 2015.

The groundbreaking series quickly won over critics and audiences alike with its honest, empathetic, and refreshing portrayals of the personal achievements and daily challenges faced by seven adults living with Down syndrome.

Following the tragic news of her passing, the network paid tribute to the late reality star's enduring legacy on the screen.

In a formal statement released to the press, A&E expressed that they were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cristina Sanz, noting that she had touched the hearts of many individuals through her prominent time on Born This Way.

The broadcaster extended its heartfelt sympathies to her family and everyone who had the distinct privilege of knowing and working alongside her throughout the production.